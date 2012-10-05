TOKYO Oct 5 Sony Corp said it has
halted sales of its Xperia tablet PCs, a month after its launch,
after discovering gaps between the screen and the case that make
some of the machines susceptible to water damage.
The problem with the tablet, which is supposed to be water
resistant, is the result of a manufacturing flaw at the Chinese
plant where it is fabricated, said Sony spokeswoman Noriko
Shoji. Sony has not yet decided when it will resume sales, she
added.
Sony began selling its latest Android tablet on Sept. 7 in
the United States followed by launches in Japan, Europe and
elsewhere. So far it has shipped around 100,000 of the devices.
The company said it will fix any of the tablets sold and expects
the cost of the recall to have no significant impact on
earnings.
The latest tablet from Sony, which like its smartphone has
been branded Xperia in a bid to unify its mobile devices under
one name, joins a crowded market for tablets that is still
dominated by Apple Inc's iPad. Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd, with its rival Android machine, leads the pack
of Apple challengers.