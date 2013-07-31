July 31 Sony Corp's board is expected
to reject a proposal from activist investor Daniel Loeb, whose
fund is the company's largest shareholder, to spin-off part of
its entertainment division, the Nikkei reported.
Many directors argued, citing a report from financial
advisers, that Sony could compete better by maintaining close
links between the entertainment and electronics divisions, the
business paper said.
Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC hedge fund proposed in May
that the company sell off as much as a fifth of the group's
money-making entertainment arm - movies, TV and music - to free
up cash to revive the electronics business.
Sony's U.S.-listed shares were down 2.7 percent at
$21.04 in noon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Sony's board has yet to finalize its position but is leaning
toward a rejection, the Nikkei said. (r.reuters.com/qyv99t)
It will, however, consider disclosing more financial
information about the entertainment division, which Third Point
says lacks transparency.
Sony's shares have risen around 14 percent since Third
Point's push for an IPO of the entertainment division was made
public in mid-May.
