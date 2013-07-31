(Adds no comment from Sony, Third Point; updates shares)
July 31 Sony Corp's board is expected
to reject a proposal from activist investor Daniel Loeb, whose
fund is the company's largest shareholder, to spin-off part of
its entertainment division, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
Many directors argued, citing a report from financial
advisers, that Sony could compete better by maintaining close
links between the entertainment and electronics divisions, the
Japanese business daily said.
Sony's board has yet to finalize its position but is leaning
toward a rejection, it said. (r.reuters.com/qyv99t)
Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC hedge fund proposed in May
that the company sell off as much as a fifth of the group's
money-making entertainment arm - movies, TV and music - to free
up cash to revive the electronics business.
Sony's U.S.-listed shares were down 2 percent at
$21.19 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Sony declined comment on the Nikkei report, saying in an
email to Reuters that its board and management continued to
review the Third Point proposal. Third Point did not respond to
a request for comment.
Last year Sony was Hollywood's strongest studio with 16.6
percent of the U.S. box office. But it released two bombs this
summer and its market share has dwindled to 8 percent so far
this year.
Will Smith's film, "After Earth", and "White House Down",
starring Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum, both opened well below
industry expectations for such big budget productions.
It had enjoyed a boomer year least year, boosted by
blockbusters "The Amazing Spider-Man" and the James Bond film,
"Skyfall".
In a note to investors on Monday, Loeb ratcheted up the
pressure, saying Sony's entertainment business was poorly
managed with a bloated corporate structure and marketing budgets
that did not seem to be in line with the return on capital
invested.
Loeb said Sony Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai deserved praise
for the green shoots visible in electronics but faulted him for
saying the entertainment business was doing just fine.
Sony will consider disclosing more financial information
about the entertainment division, which Third Point says lacks
transparency, the Nikkei said.
Hirai pleaded in June for patience from shareholders as the
Sony board considered the proposal.
Sony's shares have risen around 14 percent since Third
Point's push for an IPO of the entertainment division was made
public in mid-May.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan, Ron Grover and Katya
Wachtel; Writing by Neha Alawadhi; Editing by Rodney Joyce)