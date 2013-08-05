TOKYO Aug 6 Japan's Sony Corp rejected
on Tuesday a proposal from activist shareholder Daniel Loeb to
spin off a part of the electronics company's entertainment
business.
Loeb's Third Point LLC hedge fund proposed in May that Sony
sell as much as a fifth of its money-making entertainment arm --
movies, TV and music -- to free up cash to revive the
electronics business.
"Sony's board of directors has unanimously concluded that
continuing to own 100 percent of our entertainment business is
the best path forward and is integral to Sony's strategy," the
company said in a letter to Third Point.
Loeb, who owns around 7 percent of Sony through shares and
cash-settled swaps, has called the entertainment division poorly
managed.
Sony's board was expected to reject Loeb's proposals, the
Nikkei newspaper said last week, with directors arguing Sony
could compete better by maintaining ties with the entertainment
arm of the business.
Sony has long been a pillar of Japan Inc and a pioneer in
the electronics industry. But it has lost market share - and its
innovative edge - to aggressive foreign rivals such as South
Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc
as they churn out blockbuster products.