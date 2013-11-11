Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
TOKYO Nov 11 Activist hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point held a 1.64 percent direct interest in Sony shares as of the end of September, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.
The fund, which has pushed -so far unsuccessfully- for the electronics giant to partially spin off its lucrative entertainment business, has said it controls about 7 percent of Sony shares either directly or under different names.
It is unclear whether Monday's filing represents a change in the fund's overall holdings.
The Nikkei financial daily said in September that the New York-based hedge fund was re-registering up to a 3 percent stake in Sony under its own name in order to be able to file shareholder resolutions and take other steps to push for management changes.
Sony and representatives for Third Point were not immediately available for comment.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.