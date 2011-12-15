* Sony pins hopes on big software line-up for Vita
* New videogames chief leads first handheld launch in 7
years
* Sony has not revealed sales target for Vita
* Fitch downgrades Sony to one notch above junk
By Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Dec 15 Into just his fourth month
as head of Sony's videogames unit, Welshman Andrew House has to
plot a much-needed success story for the new PlayStation Vita
handheld games device, negotiating a minefield of consumer gloom
and competition from smartphones and tablet PCs such as Apple
Inc's iPhone and iPad.
Sony Corp, the struggling Japanese electronics
giant which last month forecast a net loss of more than $1
billion this year, launches the Vita in Japan this weekend.
It is banking on a slate of 24 software titles at launch to
avoid the fate of rival Nintendo's 3DS, which flopped
shortly after launch, forcing a price cut.
"It's unprecedented for us to achieve that degree
of publisher and development support ... we adopted a different
approach to the lead-up to the platform in terms of our
relationships with publishers and developers," House told
reporters at Sony's Tokyo head office on Thursday.
The videogames unit, Sony Computer Entertainment, made a
first profit in 5 years in the year to March, as it squeezed
production costs for the Playstation 3, boosting profits for the
whole company. The unit's sales accounted for more than a tenth
of Sony's 7 trillion yen in total revenue.
But costs involved in driving Vita sales may push the unit
back into the red this year, adding to Sony's struggle with huge
losses in televisions.
Sony needs the Vita to be a hit to ease the pain from its TV
business, which is set for an annual loss of $2.2 billion, an
eighth straight year of losses. Sony is looking to halve that
loss next year, but has given few details on how it plans to get
the business back into profit.
FITCH MOVE
The Fitch ratings agency turned up the heat by downgrading
Sony to BBB- - a notch above non-investment, or junk, grade -
from BBB, citing the group's weakened financial performance and
the challenges it faces in recapturing its former strong
position in key markets.
"A likely overall FY12 EBIT loss, excluding financial
services, and an increase in debt driven by acquisitions will
significantly weaken Sony's credit profile," said Nitin Soni,
Associate Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Telecommunications,
Media and Technology team.
Sony said in October it was taking over its mobile phone
joint venture with Ericsson for $1.5 billion, and is
also leading a group to buy EMI's music publishing operations in
a deal valued at $2.2 billion.
"Of course, if the rating is downgraded it makes it more
expensive for them to raise money, so it's not good," said Keita
Wakabayashi, an analyst at Mito Securities.
"(Sony has) slashed its profit outlook for the current year
and even if the North American market has improved slightly,
European and Japanese markets and emerging markets are in a
severe state. So downgrades are something we'll have to keep in
mind."
VITA
The Vita, featuring a 5-inch OLED display and 3G
connectivity, is sold out in advance bookings in Japan, where
buyers have rushed to upgrade from the popular PS Portable,
which shipped 73 million units since its end-2004 launch -
though that was less than half the number of Nintendo's DS.
Sony has not provided a unit sales target for the Vita.
The United States and Europe may pose a tougher challenge as
a Feb. 22 launch date for the Vita comes well after the crucial
year-end holiday sales season.
"We've been told the PS Vita sold out on pre-bookings. How
it sells next year depends on the software. If they can come up
with something like Monster Hunter they will be able to sell a
lot, but if they don't, prospects don't look so bright," said
Mito's Wakabayashi, referring to a game title that drove sales
of the PSP in Japan.
The challenge from smartphones and tablets is on top of
long-standing domestic rival Nintendo, which aims to sell 16
million of its cheaper 3DS handheld games devices by March.
Sony on Thursday said it was keeping to its target of
selling 15 million PS 3 game machines in the year through March.
Another rival, Microsoft, doesn't offer a portable
device.
After a slump in sales, Nintendo slashed the price of its
handheld gadget in August by about 40 percent to $170, compared
with $249 for the PS Vita, or $299 for the 3G version.
The games industry has shrugged off the broader economic
gloom and is forecast to top $81 billion by 2016, according to
research firm DFC Intelligence, up 23 percent from this year and
more than three times the size of the recorded music industry.
Much of that growth is likely to be in online, social and
casual games, rather than the traditional hardware model that
has been Sony's staple.
Japan's software houses are pouring resources into mobile
social gaming, and industry executives have expressed some
concern over the future for dedicated handheld gaming devices.
Sony was criticised in June, when it announced the pricing
of the Vita, for making the gadget too expensive, and has teamed
up with U.S. telecoms firm AT&T as Vita's exclusive
carrier. Many U.S. iPhone users have complained that AT&T
provided poor connectivity.
Sony shares closed down 1.5 percent on Thursday, their
lowest in two weeks.