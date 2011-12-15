* Sony pins hopes on big software line-up for Vita
* New videogames chief leads 1st handheld launch in 7 yrs
* Sony has not revealed sales target for Vita
* Fitch downgrades Sony to BBB-, a notch above junk
By Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Dec 15 Sony Corp, set to
report a $1 billion loss this year, is banking on a big slate of
new software to drive sales of its new PlayStation Vita handheld
games device, even as Fitch downgraded the Japanese electronics
giant to a notch above junk.
Welshman Andrew House, who took the top job at Sony Computer
Entertainment in September, must plot a much-needed success
story for the Vita, negotiating a minefield of consumer gloom
and competition from smartphones and tablet PCs such as Apple
Inc's iPhone and iPad.
Sony, which has forecast a fourth straight annual loss this
year, launches the Vita in Japan this weekend.
It hopes a package of 24 software titles at launch will help
the gadget avoid the fate of rival Nintendo's 3DS,
which flopped shortly after launch, forcing a hefty price cut.
"It's unprecedented for us to achieve that degree
of publisher and development support ... we adopted a different
approach to the lead-up to the platform in terms of our
relationships with publishers and developers," House told
reporters at Sony's Tokyo head office on Thursday.
He said he hoped the Vita would outsell its predecessor, the
PlayStation Portable (PSP), which has shipped 73 million units
since launching in late-2004.
The videogames unit made a first profit in 5 years in the
year to March, as it squeezed production costs for the
Playstation 3, boosting profits for the whole company. The
unit's sales accounted for more than a tenth of Sony's 7
trillion yen in total revenue.
But costs involved in driving Vita sales may push the unit
back into the red this year, adding to Sony's struggle with huge
losses in televisions.
Sony needs the Vita to be a hit to ease the pain from its TV
business, which is set for an annual loss of $2.2 billion, an
eighth straight year of losses. Sony is looking to halve that
loss next year, but has given few details on how it plans to get
the business back into profit.
FITCH MOVE
The Fitch ratings agency turned up the heat by downgrading
Sony to BBB- - a notch above non-investment, or junk, grade -
from BBB, citing the group's weakened financial performance and
the challenges it faces in recapturing its former strong
position in key markets.
"A likely overall FY12 EBIT loss, excluding financial
services, and an increase in debt driven by acquisitions will
significantly weaken Sony's credit profile," said Nitin Soni,
Associate Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Telecommunications,
Media and Technology team.
Sony said in October it was taking over its mobile phone
joint venture with Ericsson for $1.5 billion, and is
also leading a group to buy EMI's music publishing operations in
a deal valued at $2.2 billion.
"Of course, if the rating is downgraded it makes it more
expensive for them to raise money, so it's not good," said Keita
Wakabayashi, an analyst at Mito Securities.
"(Sony has) slashed its profit outlook for the current year
and even if the North American market has improved slightly,
European and Japanese markets and emerging markets are in a
severe state. So downgrades are something we'll have to keep in
mind."
VITA
The Vita, featuring a 5-inch OLED display and 3G
connectivity, sold out in advance bookings in Japan, where
buyers have rushed to upgrade from the PSP. Sony has not
provided a unit sales target for the Vita.
The United States and Europe may pose a tougher challenge as
a Feb. 22 launch date for the Vita comes well after the crucial
year-end holiday sales season.
"We've been told the PS Vita sold out on pre-bookings. How
it sells next year depends on the software. If they can come up
with something like Monster Hunter they will be able to sell a
lot, but if they don't, prospects don't look so bright," said
Mito's Wakabayashi, referring to a game title that drove sales
of the PSP in Japan.
The challenge from smartphones and tablets comes on top of
competition from long-standing domestic rival Nintendo, which
aims to sell 16 million of its cheaper 3DS handheld games
devices by March. Sony on Thursday said it was keeping to its
target of selling 15 million PS3 game machines in the year
through March.
Another rival, Microsoft, doesn't offer a portable
device.
After a slump in sales, Nintendo slashed the price of its
handheld gadget in August by about 40 percent to $170, compared
with $249 for the PS Vita, or $299 for the 3G version.
The games industry has shrugged off the broader economic
gloom and is forecast to top $81 billion by 2016, according to
research firm DFC Intelligence, up 23 percent from this year and
more than three times the size of the recorded music industry.
Much of that growth is likely to be in online, social and
casual games, rather than the traditional hardware model that
has been Sony's staple.
Japan's software houses are pouring resources into mobile
social gaming, and industry executives have expressed some
concern over the future for dedicated handheld gaming devices.
Sony was criticised in June, when it announced the pricing
of the Vita, for making the gadget too expensive, and has teamed
up with U.S. telecoms firm AT&T as Vita's exclusive
carrier. Many U.S. iPhone users have complained that AT&T
provided poor connectivity.
Sony shares closed down 1.5 percent on Thursday, their
lowest in two weeks.