TOKYO Dec 20 Sony Corp shifted
321,400 units of the PlayStation Vita, its new handheld game
device, in Japan in its first two days on sale, research firm
Enterbrain said on Tuesday.
That falls short of rival Nintendo Co Ltd's 3DS,
which sold 371,000 in its first two days, Enterbrain said. Sales
of the 3DS, however, slumped weeks after the launch, forcing
Nintendo to slash the price and crushing its profit outlook for
the year.
Sony seeks to avoid suffering a similar fate by offering a
big slate of 24 games for the Vita at launch. But executives
admit the real challenge will come in maintaining sales over the
next few years.
Fans in Japan lined up to be among the first to pick up the
latest portable game device, which kicked off a global rollout
on Saturday. The Vita will be launched in the United States and
Europe in February. {ID:nL3E7NF2D1]
Sony's previous portable game device, the PS Portable, sold
166,000 units on the first day of sales in 2004. It has sold 73
million units to date.