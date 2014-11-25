WASHINGTON Nov 25 Sony Computer
Entertainment has agreed to settle allegations that it
misled consumers about features of its PlayStation Vita handheld
gaming console, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
As part of the settlement, Sony will stop making the
inaccurate claims and will give people who had purchased the
device either a $25 refund or $50 voucher to buy other games,
the FTC said.
Sony and its advertising company, Deutsch LA, had claimed
inaccurately that the console would enable consumers to play
remotely and would allow them to begin a game on the PlayStation
3, then move to the smaller Vita without losing continuity, the
FTC said.
The FTC also settled with Deutsch LA.
(Reporting and writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)