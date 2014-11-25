(Adds attempt to reach Sony, background on the settlement)
WASHINGTON Nov 25 Sony Computer Entertainment
America has agreed to settle allegations it
misled consumers about features of its PlayStation Vita handheld
gaming console, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
As part of the settlement, Sony will stop making the
inaccurate claims and will give people who had purchased the
device either a $25 refund or $50 voucher to buy other games,
the FTC said.
Sony and its advertising company, Deutsch LA, had claimed
inaccurately the console would enable consumers to play remotely
and would allow them to begin a game on the PlayStation 3, then
move to the smaller Vita without losing continuity, the FTC
said.
In fact, most PlayStation 3 games could not be played
remotely and only a few could be played cross-platform.
The FTC also said that people who bought the 3G version of
the PS Vita were told that they would be able to engage in live
multiplayer gaming with the device when in fact they could not.
The FTC also settled with Deutsch LA, which had urged its
staffers to praise the device on Twitter without also
instructing them to disclose their relationship to Sony.
Deutsch LA prepared the advertising for the launch of the PS
Vita and either knew or should have known that the ads were
misleading, the FTC said.
"As we enter the year's biggest shopping period, companies
need to be reminded that if they make product promises to
consumers -- as Sony did with the 'game changing' features of
its PS Vita -- they must deliver on those pledges," said Jessica
Rich, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a
statement.
Attempts to reach the two companies for comment were not
immediately successful.
(Reporting and writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott
and Chizu Nomiyama)