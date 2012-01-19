* Q4 pretax loss 247 mln euros, vs 42 mln profit poll
forecast
* Blames global slowdown, competition, floods in Thailand
* Raises worries on Q4 results from other makers
* Last quarter as JV before full Sony ownership by early Feb
By Simon Johnson and Tarmo Virki
STOCKHOLM, Jan 19 Sony Ericsson
was sucked back into a loss in 2011 by an industry
slowdown and cut-throat competition, leaving new owner Sony
facing an uphill struggle to join the top tier of handset
providers.
The world's ninth-biggest cellphone maker was left behind in
the smartphone boom powered by rivals such as Apple and
Samsung Electronics and its legacy of unappealing
feature phones and high costs continue to drag on performance.
Japan's Sony Corp, with $85 billion in annual sales, is
expected to take full control of the joint venture next
month and will integrate phones with its other
consumer electronic products such PlayStation game consoles,
Bravia TVs and Vaio computers.
But the firm is a distant challenger to smartphone market
leaders like the iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy range and recovery
will not be helped by the global downturn, which forced down
handset prices in the fourth quarter.
"The phone market is slowing down and most vendors will be
impacted by a decline in demand, already seen since the second
quarter of 2011," IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo said.
"IDC expects a significant decline in the feature phone
segment and a strong slowdown in smartphone growth in the fourth
quarter of 2011, which will continue into the first half of
2012."
Taiwanese group HTC, BlackBerry-maker Research In
Motion and Motorola Mobility have all warned of
weak sales in the holiday season, a key period for mobile firms.
SMARTPHONE FOCUS
Sony Ericsson reported a fourth-quarter pretax loss of 247
million euros ($317 million), compared with a forecast for a 42
million profit in a Reuters poll in which estimates ranged from
a 130 million loss to a 94 million profit.
For the full year, Sony Ericsson slipped to a 243 million
euro loss, forcing Ericsson to take a 1.1 billion crowns ($160
million) hit to its operating income in the fourth quarter.
The venture shipped 9 million units in the fourth quarter,
down 20 percent on last year, with smartphone deliveries failing
to compensate for falling feature phone sales.
Although the company will shift all its production to
smartphones during 2012, feature phones still make up some 20
percent of Sony Ericsson's sales volumes.
Fourth-quarter sales -- which usually jump due to the
holiday season -- fell 16 percent year-on-year and 19 percent
quarter-on-quarter with the company blaming the macro-economic
climate and competition for the decline.
"Volume and profitability at Sony Ericsson are both
considerably worse than expected, illustrating not only the
intense competitive environment, but the huge challenge facing
Sony as it embraces the mobile business," Geoff Blaber at CCS
Insight said on Thursday.
Key to success going forward will be Sony's ability to gain
traction in the smartphone market, which Sony Ericsson estimated
grew 60 percent to 463 million units in 2011.
The firm said it expected strong growth in phones with
PC-like functions this year, despite the global slowdown.
While the iPhone revolutionised the sector, late-starter
Samsung has become the leading smartphone maker. That has given
Sony a glimmer of hope that it can make a quick impact if it
gets its products right.
IDC's Jeronimo said Sony, which is paying Ericsson 1.05
billion euros for its 50 percent share in the joint venture,
needs to put mobile phones at the centre of its offering, acting
as a link for all its products and services.
"The mobile business comes to Sony at the right time," he
said.
"The company was never able to differentiate with a strong
set of devices at competitive price points and was always seen
as a tier 2 supplier to most operators. The handset business was
the missing part and will drive this integration."
World number one handset maker Nokia, also
struggling in the smartphone market, was set to report results
on Jan. 26.