Nov 21 Sony's Pictures Entertainment will
produce fewer films going forward, making a "significant shift
from motion pictures to higher margin television production and
networks," Sony Corp executives told investors gathered
at the company's Culver City, California studio lot.
The company's projections come as Sony is battling to win
investor support after a letter from hedge fund investor Daniel
Loeb in May calling on Sony to spin off to investors a portion
of its entertainment business and take steps to improve the
studio's profitability.
Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton said the studio has
identified $250 million in overhead and procurement cost cuts
that it expects to make in the next two or three years. The
studio is also working with a "third party" - identified in
prior media reports as Bain & Co - to identify further cuts, he
said.
Lynton forecast that the company's pictures business, which
includes its film and television operations, will have revenues
of $8.4 billion in fiscal year ending March 2015, and an
operating margin of 7.4 percent. In its music business, the
company expects revenue of $4.8 billion and 9.5 percent in
operating income margins.
The company, which promised greater transparency to Loeb,
reported more detailed numbers for its entertainment businesses
than it had done in the past.
Loeb's Third Point owns about 7 percent of Sony Corp.