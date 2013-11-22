By Ronald Grover and Liana B. Baker
Nov 21 Sony Pictures Entertainment will produce
fewer films as it makes a "significant" shift from motion
pictures to higher-margin television production and to operating
TV channels, Sony Corp executives told
investors gathered at the company's Culver City, California,
studio lot.
The declaration came as Sony battles to win investor support
after a letter from hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb in May
called on Sony to spin off to investors a portion of its
entertainment business and take steps to improve the studio's
profitability.
The studio has identified $250 million in overhead and
procurement cost cuts that it expects to make in the next two or
three years, said Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton.
The studio is also working with a "third party" - identified
in prior media reports as Bain & Co - to identify further cuts,
he said.
Lynton forecast that the company's pictures business, which
includes its film and television operations, will have revenues
of $8.4 billion in fiscal year 2015, and an operating margin of
7.4 percent. In its music business, the company expects revenue
of $4.8 billion with a 9.5 percent operating income margin.
Sony studio chief Amy Pascal said the studio will cut the
numbers of films it makes, and next year will release fewer than
20 films, down from the 23 it released in prior years. It will
release four films in the summer, compared to nine this summer,
she said.
Sony had a mixed year at the box office, with hits like
"Grown Ups 2" and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2," but
also flops like "White House Down," which was made for $150
million but generated just $205 million in worldwide ticket
sales that it shares with theater owners, according to the site
Box Office Mojo.
The company had an operating loss of $181 million in its
fiscal second quarter that ended Sept. 30 for its pictures unit,
which includes film and TV production, the company said on Oct.
31. It cited "White House Down" as one reason for the loss.
Traders reacted cautiously to Thursday's presentation,
boosting its stock by 0.6 percent to $18.64 a share in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. It traded as high as
$18.79 earlier on Thursday.
"My takeaway so far is that Sony Entertainment has
tremendous unrecognized depth from TV production of hits like
'Breaking Bad' and leadership in the growth of networks in
India," Daniel Ernst, principal at Hudson Square Research, said
in an email.
"But that depth only reinforces my view that those
businesses would get better recognition and unlock more value if
they listed a stake of the business separately," said Ernst, who
rates Sony shares as a hold.
The company, which promised greater transparency to Loeb,
reported more detailed numbers for its entertainment businesses
than it had done in the past.
Loeb's Third Point owns about 7 percent of Sony Corp.