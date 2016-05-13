LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has criticised the possibility of a playoff between his club and Liverpool to decide which of them goes into next season's Europa League, rather than relying on head-to-head results.

A playoff would depend on a series of scenarios, including Liverpool losing the Europa League final against Sevilla and therefore not qualifying for next season's Champions League.

If they won their final Premier League match by a single goal at West Bromwich Albion and West Ham lost by one at Stoke, the two teams could be level on points, goal difference and number of goals scored for either sixth or seventh place -- depending on seventh placed Southampton's result in their last game with Crystal Palace.

In that case, the league's regulations state, "the clubs concerned shall play off one or more deciding league matches on neutral grounds, the format, timing and venue of which shall be determined by the (Premier League) Board".

"I don't understand why it's even a possibility," Bilic told a news conference.

He believes the outcome should be decided on the head-to-head -- which would favour West Ham, who beat Liverpool at home and away this season.

But he hopes to avoid the inconvenience of any further games by avoiding defeat at Stoke and securing a return to European competition.

"It's in our hands for a European spot. All we have to do is try to replicate the performance from Tuesday night (against Manchester United) and win the game.

"That will give us minimum sixth and if Manchester United slip up we can move to fifth."

Bilic, who has had a successful first season since rejoining the club he played for 20 years ago, also apologised for the behaviour of supporters who stoned the United team bus on Tuesday.

"We apologise, the chairmen apologised and that's all we can do," he said.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Alison Williams)