(Adds details, manager quotes)

May 7 Swansea City manager Garry Monk intends to "stamp his authority" on the Welsh side after his position was made permanent by the Premier League club on Wednesday.

Monk, who made 260 appearances for the club as a player, had taken charge on an interim basis in February after Michael Laudrup was sacked with Swansea hovering above the relegation zone.

The 35-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, steadied the ship at the Liberty Stadium, winning four, drawing three and losing six of his 13 league games in charge, guiding the club to safety with two games remaining.

"I have had a taste of the job for the last three months and it's something I've really enjoyed," Monk told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net). "Now I'm really looking forward to the next phase in my life and the club's progression.

"I'll be looking to stamp my authority on the squad and the club - and take it forward. I have a plan in my mind and with the help of the chairman and the board how to implement it.

"I have been at this football club for 10 years and I know what Swansea City means to everyone in the community - and beyond.

"That's what will drive me on to produce a successful team that plays attractive and attacking football. I want everyone connected to this club to be proud of the team."

Under the stewardship of current Everton manager Roberto Martinez, Swansea developed a reputation in the Championship (second tier) as a side that like to play an attractive, passing game.

That easy on the eye philosophy earned them promotion to the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers in 2011, before former Denmark international Laudrup took charge a year later and led them to the League Cup title during his first season.

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said he wanted Monk to continue the traditions set by his predecessors.

"As a board of directors we carefully considered our next step because it was a very important decision for our football club," Jenkins said.

"But having gone through that process, we unanimously agreed that the timing was right for Garry to be offered the job on a permanent basis.

"As we look forward to our fourth season in the Premier League, we all agreed that we needed to get back to basics and reinforce the principles that have brought us success in recent years."

Swansea, 13th in the Premier League table with 39 points, travel to rejuvenated Sunderland in their final match of the season on Sunday. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Justin Palmer)