NICE, France, June 12 Winger Kamil Grosicki has not recovered in time from an ankle injury to start Poland's opening Group C game against Northern Ireland in Nice on Sunday.

The Rennes player was injured in a friendly against Lithuania last week, creating a further problem for coach Adam Nawalka.

He is already missing two players who could fill that position but were forced to withdraw from the squad, Maciej Rybus and Pawel Wszolek.

Teenager Bartosz Kapustka has been named in the starting line-up and is expected to play behind the powerful attacking pair of Robert Lewandowski and Arkadiusz Milik.

They helped Poland become top scorers in qualifying with 33 goals from their 10 games, 13 of them to Lewandowski.

Wojciech Szczesny wins the vote in goal ahead of Lukasz Fabianski.

Northern Ireland, unbeaten in 12 games going into their first European Championship, have their own main striker, Kyle Lafferty, fit after suffering a groin problem in training.

Captain Steven Davis will sit behind him, with the experienced West Bromwich Albion colleagues Jonny Evans and Gareth McAuley in a defence that was hard to beat in qualifying. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ian Chadband)