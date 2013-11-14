BRIEF-Omnitracs says leads $60 mln series B funding round for Peloton Technology
* Omnitracs leads series B funding round for Peloton Technology
Nov 14 Soochow Securities Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for business of entrusted management on insurance capital
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wev64v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Omnitracs leads series B funding round for Peloton Technology
* Thai Airways, lessee of two of co's B787S requested permission to modify aircraft