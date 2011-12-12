SHANGHAI Dec 12 Shares of mid-sized
Chinese brokerage Soochow Securities Co Ltd opened
24 percent higher on its Shanghai debut on Monday, after it
raised 3.25 billion yuan ($511 million) through an initial
public offering.
The securities firm sold 500 million shares at 6.5 yuan a
share, at the top of its indicative price range. It is
equivalent to 16.9 times the company's 2010 earnings.
The shares traded at 8.06 yuan while the broader Shanghai
composite index was down 0.13 percent.
Soochow Securities, based in the eastern city of Suzhou, was
ranked China's No.28 brokerage firm last year with an asset base
of 18.7 billion yuan ($2.9 billion), industry data showed.
Citic Securities is the underwriter for the
offering.
