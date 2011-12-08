SHANGHAI Dec 6 Mid-sized Chinese brokerage Soochow Securities will debut on the Shanghai stock exchange on Dec. 12, it said on Thursday, after raising 3.25 billion yuan ($511 million) through an initial public offering.

The securities sold 500 million shares at 6.5 yuan a share, at the top of its indicative price range. It is equivalent to 16.9 times the company's 2010 earnings.

Citic Securities is the underwriter for the offering.

Soochow Securities, based in the eastern city of Suzhou, was ranked China's No.28 brokerage firm last year with an asset base of 18.7 billion yuan ($2.9 billion), industry data showed.

It will trade under the ticker.

IPOs on the mainland market have been dominated by smaller deals so far this year, although a number of larger offerings, including those from China Communications Construction and Shaanxi Coal Industry, are being added to the pipeline. ($1 = 6.3643 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Jonathan Hopfner)