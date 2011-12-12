* Solid debut underlines appetite for smaller IPOs
* SooChow Sec priced IPO at top end of indicative range
* IPO price equivalent to 16.9 times company's 2010 earnings
(Adds analyst comment, more background)
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Dec 12 Shares of mid-sized
Chinese brokerage Soochow Securities Co Ltd opened
24 percent higher in its Shanghai debut on Monday, underscoring
investor appetite for relatively small listings amid turbulent
market conditions.
"Newly-listed shares of Soochow Securities are attractive
under the current circumstances due to their limited supply and
bets that the market may rebound," said Zhao Xinan, analyst at
Northeastern Securities Co.
Soochow Securities raised 3.25 billion yuan ($511 million)
after selling 500 million shares at 6.5 yuan apiece, at the top
of its indicative price range, in an initial public offering.
Its shares traded at 7.48 yuan as of 0220 GMT, up 15 percent
from its IPO price of 6.5 yuan. Its IPO price is equivalent to
16.9 times the company's 2010 earnings.
The broader Shanghai composite index was down 0.37
percent.
Following a dearth of larger-sized IPOs for much of the
year, companies such as New China Life Insurance Co and China
Communications Construction have either launched or are expected
to embark on fundraising plans worth billions of dollars in the
coming months.
New China Life, the country's third-largest insurer, last
week raised $1.9 billion via a dual-listing in Shanghai and Hong
Kong after pricing both tranches near the bottom of
expectations, reflecting tepid investor demand. It will debut on
Dec. 15 in Hong Kong and on Dec. 16 in Shanghai, its president
has said.
Soochow Securities, based in the eastern city of Suzhou, was
ranked China's No.28 brokerage firm last year with an asset base
of 18.7 billion yuan, industry data showed.
Citic Securities is the underwriter for the
offering.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)