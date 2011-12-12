* Solid debut underlines appetite for smaller IPOs

By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 Shares of mid-sized Chinese brokerage Soochow Securities Co Ltd opened 24 percent higher in its Shanghai debut on Monday, underscoring investor appetite for relatively small listings amid turbulent market conditions.

"Newly-listed shares of Soochow Securities are attractive under the current circumstances due to their limited supply and bets that the market may rebound," said Zhao Xinan, analyst at Northeastern Securities Co.

Soochow Securities raised 3.25 billion yuan ($511 million) after selling 500 million shares at 6.5 yuan apiece, at the top of its indicative price range, in an initial public offering.

Its shares traded at 7.48 yuan as of 0220 GMT, up 15 percent from its IPO price of 6.5 yuan. Its IPO price is equivalent to 16.9 times the company's 2010 earnings.

The broader Shanghai composite index was down 0.37 percent.

Following a dearth of larger-sized IPOs for much of the year, companies such as New China Life Insurance Co and China Communications Construction have either launched or are expected to embark on fundraising plans worth billions of dollars in the coming months.

New China Life, the country's third-largest insurer, last week raised $1.9 billion via a dual-listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong after pricing both tranches near the bottom of expectations, reflecting tepid investor demand. It will debut on Dec. 15 in Hong Kong and on Dec. 16 in Shanghai, its president has said.

Soochow Securities, based in the eastern city of Suzhou, was ranked China's No.28 brokerage firm last year with an asset base of 18.7 billion yuan, industry data showed.

Citic Securities is the underwriter for the offering. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)