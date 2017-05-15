BRIEF-Indluplace Properties to raise r475 million via accelerated book build
* Proposes an equity raise of approximately r475 million through issue of new shares
Summary:
**STOXX 600 down 0.2 pct
**Anti-virus provider Sophos jumps 7 pct after global ransomware attack
**Atlantia eyes dividend boost after launching Abertis takeover bid
**Dignity close to fresh year high after Q1 update
**Oil and gas stocks rise on crude price gains
**FTSE 100, DAX hit fresh record high (Reporting by Helen Reid)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jiangsu HanRui Investment Holding Co.,Ltd.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB +'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BB+' long-term foreign-currency ratings on the USD490 million 4.9% senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued by Hanrui Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hanru