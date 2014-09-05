BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks enters into amendment to credit agreement
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - on April 14, co, units entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of March 3, 2015
Sept 5 Sopra Group SA :
* Changes company's name from Sopra Group to Sopra Steria Group
* Says Francois Enaud appointed chief executive of Sopra Steria Group
* Says Sopra Steria group finalised line of credit initially lasting 5 years but extendable to 7 years, for 1.2 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S