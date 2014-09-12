Sept 12 Sopra Group SA :

* Sopra Group and Groupe Steria SCA say French market regulator (AMF) published final results after reopening of offer initiated by Sopra for Steria's shares

* Says on completion of this operation, 90.52 pct of Steria's shares were tendered to Sopra

* Says its share capital has been increased to 19,440,371 euros with 898,235 new ordinary shares being created on Sept. 12