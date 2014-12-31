Dec 31 Euronext:

* As of Jan. 2 ordinary shares issued by Steria Groupe will be delisted from Euronext Paris

* Reason for delisting is merger with Sopra Steria Group

* 786,489 new ordinary shares issued by Sopra Steria Group (ex Sopra Group) will be listed on the market Euronext Paris as of Jan. 2 as result of merger

* New number of outstanding shares of Sopra Steria Groupe is 20,361,201, issue price is 75.94 euros ($92)