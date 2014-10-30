MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 1
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 30 Sopra Steria Group :
* Revenue for first 9 months of year was 1.06 billion euros, representing total growth of 8.5 pct and organic growth of 3.2 pct
* Confirms annual targets that were announced within framework of its independent enterprise project
* Sees FY organic growth of between 3 pct and 5 pct
* Sees improvement in operating margin on business activity in FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, May 1 China's box office sales grew at their fastest pace in over a year in April, driven by the U.S. action movie "The Fate of the Furious", the eighth instalment of the high-octane fast car franchise.