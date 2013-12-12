* Sorgenia should meet creditor banks next week - source

* Debt to reschedule is around 850 mln euros - source

* Biggest creditor bank is Monte Paschi - source

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Dec 12 Energy group Sorgenia, controlled by Italy's De Benedetti business dynasty, is preparing to meet with its banks as earlier as next week to keep credit taps running, sources said.

Loss-making Sorgenia, 46 percent owned by Austria's Verbund , has debt of almost 1.8 billion euros ($2.5 billion) at a time when Italy's worst recession in 60 years is undercutting profit margins and sapping liquidity.

Sorgenia, which generates electricity and sells gas and power in Italy, has invested heavily in gas-fired power plants even as the economic downturn deterred some rivals.

This has left it weakened as falling power demand from industry undermined margins and forced some asset sales.

"The company should be ready to present a new strategy to the banking pool next week," a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The source said around 850 million euros of debt maturing in the next two years would be the subject of refinancing talks.

Sorgenia owes money to around 20 Italian and foreign banks. Its main creditor is troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena . The loss-making Tuscan bank, which is planning a 3-billion-euro capital increase next year, is exposed to Sorgenia to the tune of close to 600 million euros, a banking source close to the matter said.

The source said other creditors included Intesa Sanpaolo , UniCredit and Mediobanca.

Today Sorgenia has one of Europe's most modern gas-fired power plant portfolios. But weak industrial demand means the plants are used for just a fraction of the time they were built to operate, making them inefficient and unprofitable.

"They funded a massive expansion programme through debt at the wrong time and in the wrong technology. Something has to be done to straighten the ship," said Davide Tabarelli, head of energy think tank Nomisma Energia.

Sorgenia, directly controlled by holding company CIR and headed by Rodolfo De Benedetti, removed top management earlier this year in a first step to revamp its business.

COMMITMENT

Some Italian newspapers reports have questioned the commitment of Verbund to Sorgenia. Austria's biggest utility has to date invested 650 million euros in the Italian energy firm since 1999 but has progressively written down the value of its stake to 60 million euros.

"We are looking at all options for our whole gas-fired portfolio across Europe," a spokeswoman for Verbund said.

The Austrian utility said on Wednesday it would cut costs and restructure its foreign operations, adding that in Italy Sorgenia was "confronted with significant market distortions".

Traditional utilities across Europe have had to restructure business models and mothball generating capacity as a boom in subsidised renewable energy and lower demand idles power stations.

The De Benedetti family, which has for more than a decade been at loggerheads with the rival business empire of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, set up Sorgenia in 1999 to seize opportunities from Italy's liberalising energy markets.

But as the environment for gas power plants in Europe worsened, the company posted its first loss in 2012. In the first nine months of 2013, hefty writedowns on generating assets led to an operating loss of 196 million euros.

In a 2011-2016 business plan, Sorgenia had given guidance for net debt to be 4.7 times its core earnings in 2013.

"The plan in place to date doesn't work and the company needs new ideas. They will have to indicate asset sales and might even have to come up with capital strengthening measures," a source from one of the creditor banks said.

Sorgenia declined to comment.

CIR has always said it has no plans to sell its energy unit. ($1 = 0.7251 euros) (Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Stefano Bernabei)