MILAN Oct 22 Sorgenia, the energy unit of
Italian holding company CIR, has reached a temporary
agreement on long-term gas contracts aimed at renegotiating
pricing by September next year.
Sorgenia receives Libyan gas via long-term contracts with
Italian oil and gas group Eni.
Arbitrations and renegotiations of take-or-pay contracts
have become widespread across Europe's gas industry as low spot
prices on the wholesale market make existing long-term contracts
unprofitable.
In a statement on Monday, Sorgenia said its core earnings in
the first nine months fell more than 60 percent to 49.6 million
euros, hit by lower power demand and the high cost of gas for
its power plants.
Sorgenia, which is also partly owned by Austria's Verbund
, said it had put in place a plan for cutting operating
costs and was studying the sale of some non-strategic assets to
cut debt.
Debt stood at 1.927 billion euros at the end of September
versus 1.857 billion euros end-June.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)