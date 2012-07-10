MILAN, July 10 Weak power demand in
recession-stricken Italy is creating problems for Italian energy
group Sorgenia, which is partly owned by Austrian power company
Verbund, the company's chairman said on Tuesday.
"Sorgenia is going through a very difficult time due to an
excess of capacity and falling demand," Sorgenia Chairman
Rodolfo De Benedetti said on the sidelines of an event.
Italian power demand fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in June,
power grid operator Terna said this month. On a working
day-adjusted basis, demand fell 3.3 percent in the first six
months of the year compared with 2011.
Sorgenia is majority owned by Italian conglomerate CIR
. Verbund holds a 16.9 percent stake, according to the
company's website.
De Benedetti later added the negative trend was affecting
the whole Italian power market and that Sorgenia was taking
measures to confront the situation.
