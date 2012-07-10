MILAN, July 10 Weak power demand in recession-stricken Italy is creating problems for Italian energy group Sorgenia, which is partly owned by Austrian power company Verbund, the company's chairman said on Tuesday.

"Sorgenia is going through a very difficult time due to an excess of capacity and falling demand," Sorgenia Chairman Rodolfo De Benedetti said on the sidelines of an event.

Italian power demand fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in June, power grid operator Terna said this month. On a working day-adjusted basis, demand fell 3.3 percent in the first six months of the year compared with 2011.

Sorgenia is majority owned by Italian conglomerate CIR . Verbund holds a 16.9 percent stake, according to the company's website.

De Benedetti later added the negative trend was affecting the whole Italian power market and that Sorgenia was taking measures to confront the situation.

