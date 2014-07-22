MILAN, July 22 The head of Italian bank
Unicredit said on Tuesday an agreement between
creditor banks and troubled Italian energy company Sorgenia was
close at hand.
"I don't know if we have materially signed already but we
are very close. I don't expect any further problems on the
standstill agreement," UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on
the sidelines of an event.
Sorgenia, which is controlled by holding company CIR
and Austrian utility Verbund, is seeking an
agreement with its creditor banks on a debt standstill as well
as a framework agreement on a broader restructuring plan that
will see the banks become shareholders.
UniCredit is a Sorgenia creditor.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes)