VIENNA/MILAN, April 28 Austria's Verbund
has offered to sell its stake in troubled Italian
energy group Sorgenia as part of a debt restructuring plan with
creditor banks, a spokeswoman for the state-owned utility said
on Monday.
"It's about sharing the burden... We are waiting for
offers," the spokeswoman told Reuters.
Loss-making Sorgenia, 52 percent controlled by Italian
holding company CIR, has run up 1.8 billion euros
($2.5 billion) of debt - 600 million euros of which must be
cleared to keep it afloat in the short term.
It owes money to about 20 Italian and foreign banks that
have proposed a deal to convert 400 million euros worth of debt
into equity. Another 200 million euros would be refinanced
through a mandatory convertible bond the banks would buy.
Verbund, which holds 46 percent of Sorgenia, wrote a letter
to the banks recently offering its 46 percent stake by way of
contribution to the debt restructuring, the spokeswoman said.
The stake could be "sold" to the banks, to CIR or a third
party," she said.
Verbund, which has already written off the value of its
stake, has said on several occasions it is not prepared to
invest any more cash in the venture.
CIR, owned by business family De Benedetti, has previously
said it is not ready to increase its stake in Sorgenia.
A source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday the
banks had made any debt-to-equity swap deal conditional on
Sorgenia shareholders backing it unanimously.
Sorgenia's main creditor is bailed-out Italian lender Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Others include Intesa
Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Mediobanca.
CIR said last week it was delaying until early June the
release of its results for 2013 as the talks between Sorgenia
and its lenders continue.
$1 = 0.7227 Euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Stephen Jewkes, editing by
Mark Heinrich)