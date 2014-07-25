MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexico's No. 2 supermarket chain Soriana on Friday reported an 8 percent increase in its second-quarter profit.

The company reported a profit of 794 million pesos ($61 million), up from a profit of 736 million pesos in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)