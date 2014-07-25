BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds revenue, detail on results)
MEXICO CITY, July 25 Soriana, Mexico's No. 2 supermarket chain, reported an 8 percent increase in its second-quarter profit on Friday as it trimmed sales costs and spent less money servicing its debt, but revenue dipped.
Profit rose to 794 million pesos ($61 million) from 736 million pesos in the year-earlier period.
Revenue fell 2.7 percent to 24.895 billion pesos, but lower sales costs helped the company report slightly higher operating profit of 1.195 billion pesos, up 1 percent from a year earlier.
The increase in net profit was mostly due to a foreign exchange benefit as the peso strengthened in the quarter, meaning Soriana paid less on its dollar-denominated debt. ($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.