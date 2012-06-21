MILAN, June 21 At least three private equity
funds, including Charterhouse Capital Partners, are in bid talks
with Italy's biomedical group Sorin, two sources close
to the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
Italian daily la Repubblica reported that Charterhouse had
offered 2 euros per share to buy the group, but the sources said
there had been no formal offer from the fund.
"There is an interest from several players," one of the
sources said.
Sorin shares were suspended for excessive volatility, and
were indicated 15 percent higher at 1.7510 by 0745 GMT.
(Reporting By Massimo Gaia)