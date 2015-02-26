(Refiles changing message type)
* All stock-deal values Sorin at around $1.4 bln
* Sorin CEO to head new group;
* Cyberonics will have 54 pct of new group; Sorin 46 pct
* Deal creates leader in cardiac technology, neuromodulation
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Feb 26 Italian medical device maker Sorin
and its smaller U.S. peer Cyberonics Inc announced a
merger on Thursday to create a global leader in cardiac surgery
and neuromodulation with an equity value of $2.7 billion.
The all-stock deal values the Italian company at about $1.4
billion, a 14.2 percent premium to its market capitalisation
before the deal was announced.
Cyberonics will hold a 54 percent stake in the new company
and Sorin the rest. The business will be based in Britain and
apply for dual-listing on Nasdaq and the London Stock Exchange.
Sorin's boss Andre-Michel Ballester will become chief
executive and the board will be equally balanced between Sorin
and Cyberonics.
At Wednesday's closing price, Cyberonics had a market value
of $1.6 billion, or $400 million more than Sorin. The difference
is due to better growth prospects, said Martin Brunninger, an
analyst at broker Jefferies, although Sorin's shares soared more
than 25 percent on Thursday.
Sorin's sales account for over 60 percent of the combined
entity's total sales.
Cyberonics had around $290 million in 2014 revenues, two
production facilities and 650 employees, compared to Sorin's
sales of nearly $1 billion, 10 manufacturing sites and 3,900
workers.
The deal is expected to boost earnings per share from next
year and pre-tax cost synergies between the two companies are
estimated to total $80 million by the end of 2018.
Brunninger said the deal gives the new company a critical
mass to maintain and win large tender-driven hospital accounts.
"Beyond operational synergies, we see strong R&D overlaps,
which makes the NewCo an interesting medical technology play in
an otherwise commoditising industry," he said, adding the new
group could become a takeover target.
The deal brings together two market leaders in cardiac
surgery and neuromodulation, or stimulation of the vagus nerve,
a superhighway connecting the brain to the rest of the body.
The combined company will also be a major player in cardiac
rhythm management and research programmes addressing heart
failure, "with an initial commercial launch in Europe
anticipated in coming weeks," the companies said in a joint
statement.
Cyberonics shareholders will receive one share of the new
company for every share held, while Sorin shareholders will
receive 0.0472 of a share for each Sorin share owned. Sorin was
advised by Rothschild.
The exchange ratio implies a premium of 14.2 percent to
Sorin's closing share price on Feb. 25. Shares in Sorin were
halted from trading for excessive gains on Thursday and were
indicated 27 percent higher at 2.79 euros by 1123 GMT.
The deal was approved by the board of the two companies.
Cyberonics shares will cease trading on the Nasdaq and Sorin
shares will stop trading on the Milan exchange.
(1 euro = $1.1358)
(additional reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Supriya
Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Heneghan)