MILAN, April 29 Italian medical technology group
Sorin said on Tuesday its adjusted net profit in the
first quarter grew 18.3 percent to 10.8 million euros ($15
million) boosted by its cardiac surgery unit business.
In a statement Sorin, whose main factory in the north of
Italy was seriously damaged by a big earthquake in 2012, said
its sales in the period rose 1.8 percent on the year to 176.3
million euros, at comparable rates and on a like-for-like basis.
The company said it expected sales to rise 3-5 percent at
constant exchange rates in the second quarter compared to the
same period a year ago.
It confirmed its targets for the full year, which include an
adjusted net profit of 55-60 million euros.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)