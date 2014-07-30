UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
MILAN, July 30 Italian medical technology group Sorin said on Wednesday its adjusted net profit in the second quarter fell 16 percent to 10.8 million euros ($14 million) due to unfavourable exchange rates and investments in new initiatives.
In a statement Sorin, whose main factory in the north of Italy was seriously damaged by a big earthquake in 2012, said its sales in the period rose 1.6 percent on the year to 190.6 million euros.
The company said it expected sales to rise 2-4 percent at constant exchange rates in the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago.
It confirmed its targets for the full year. ($1 = 0.7470 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.