MILAN Feb 7 Italy's Sorin said on
Thursday it expected its revenues in the first quarter to come
in around 178-180 million euros as the biomedical group focuses
on recovery after last year's earthquake in one of its key
production areas.
Its large Mirandola plant was slightly damaged when a deadly
earthquake hit northern Italy last year, taking a toll on its
production.
The company said revenues fell 1.7 percent in 2012 to 731
million euros while adjusted net profit decreased by 28 percent
to 42 million euros.
Sorin said it expects adjusted net profit for 2013 to rise
to 50-60 million euros.
