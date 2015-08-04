By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 4 Scott Bessent, who has been
overseeing George Soros' $30 billion fortune for the last four
years and whom some consider Soros' protege, will leave at the
end of 2015 to start his own hedge-fund firm.
Bessent is forming Key Square Group with a $2 billion
investment from Soros, according to a memo sent on Tuesday to
employees of Soros Fund Management, where he serves as chief
investment officer.
"Over the past four years, Scott has managed the firm's
assets with skill and dedication," Robert Soros, George's son,
said in the memo reviewed by Reuters. "He has decided to start
his own venture because of the constraints involved in working
with a family office structure, which prevent him from raising
outside capital."
Bessent has spent much of his career managing money for
Soros, overseeing his European investments for about eight years
in the 1990s, and returning to the firm in late 2011.
"Scott will continue to advise SFM on an informal basis and
remains close to George Soros and the Soros family," Robert
Soros said in his memo. "Upon Scott's departure, the firm's
investment strategy and asset allocation will be managed by the
existing committees established by Scott and myself, which
already play an active role in both processes."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Richard Chang)