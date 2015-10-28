(Alex Soros is the founder of the Alexander Soros Foundation,
which recognizes environmental defenders around the world with
an annual award. Alphonse Muhindo and Bantu Lukambo are this
year's recipients. The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Alex Soros
Oct 28 Protecting the environment can be deadly.
At least two defenders fighting against environmental
destruction around the world were killed each week last year.
Many more people engaging in peaceful struggles to protect
nature regularly face down serious threats or violence.
Virunga National Park, in the Democratic Republic of Congo,
has been the scene of one such struggle. Over the past 20 years,
roughly 130 of its park rangers have been killed while
protecting the park and its communities from rebel forces,
poachers and other threats.
Virunga is one of Africa's most biologically diverse parks.
More than 218 species of mammals, 706 species of birds, 109
species of reptiles and 2,000 species of flora are spread over
3,000 square miles of lush tropical forest, semi-arid savanna
and snow-capped mountains. One quarter of the globe's remaining
mountain gorillas live there, as well as the endangered
Zebra-like Okapi, which is found only in Congo.
In addition to rebel groups and poachers, the park has been
under threat for decades from the illegal charcoal trade. Now it
faces grave danger because of the arrival of the oil industry.
A coalition of community members and local groups, led by
anti-corruption and environmental activists Alphonse Muhindo and
Bantu Lukambo, has sought to prevent an oil company, SOCO
International, from drilling in the park. The activists say that
oil exploitation could irreparably damage Virunga's fragile
ecosystem, increase instability throughout the region and ravage
established park programs for sustainable development and
tourism.
Local activists, however, have argued that the park would
better benefit local communities if hydropower, tourism and
sustainable fishing projects were developed instead. These
industries have major long-term economic potential.
UNESCO has recognized Virunga as a World Heritage Site,
which should protect it from industrial exploitation. World
Heritage sites- whether stark ancient cities or voluptuous
parkland - make up just 1 percent of the earth's surface. Yet
according to a recent study, one in three sites is at risk of
being exploited because of its natural resources. The list
includes Australia's Great Barrier Reef as well as Virunga.
Muhindo and Lukambo, through their respective organizations
Réseau Cref and IDPE, have spent most of their lives defending
Virunga, and their efforts have led to threats against their
safety. In 2012, the two men were forced to flee Congo in
response to persistent anonymous death threats related to their
campaign. Yet they returned a few months later, and continue
speaking out against the oil project.
The struggle to protect the park was chronicled in the 2014
Oscar-nominated documentary "Virunga." Produced by Leonardo
DiCaprio, the movie follows the struggles of various individuals
protecting the park, including an ex-child soldier turned park
ranger, a conservationist and a French investigative journalist.
It features shocking undercover footage that shows SOCO
employees, contractors and allies offering bribes to and
discussing payoffs with armed rebels.
After the documentary was released, SOCO commissioned an
investigation into the activities shown on film. SOCO has said
the review exonerated it, but critics and observers have raised
concerns that the company's investigation was partial and
opaque.
Days before the movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival
last April, one of its protagonists, the chief warden of
Virunga, was shot in the stomach and legs in eastern Congo in
what has been classified as an attempted assassination. He was
shot soon after he submitted a report on oil operations in
Virunga to a Congolese public prosecutor. SOCO has denied any
involvement in the shooting and also in the intimidation of
activists.
Since the documentary was released, SOCO has scaled back its
Virunga operations and promised not to drill in the park. The
battle is not over, however. Congo's government has proposed
redrawing the boundaries of Virunga to allow drilling in
specific areas of the park.
Sadly, the threats Muhindo, Lukambo and other
environmentalists have faced are not unique. In 2014, documented
killings of environmental defenders worldwide hit 116, according
to Global Witness, a research nongovernmental organization. In
October, the organization reported that four Peruvian activists
were murdered after expressing their concerns about the
environmental impact of the $7.5 billion Chinese-owned Las
Bambas copper mine.
Muhindo, Lukambo, the people featured in "Virunga" and
countless other environmental defenders deserve the recognition
and support of the international community - and need it.
The international community must hold to account those who
threaten, injure and kill environmental defenders. Governments
must strengthen environmental safeguards and guarantee the
rights of civil society to act to protect the places most
precious to the planet - and to our future as a species.
