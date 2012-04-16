* George Soros says fears euro crisis getting worse
* Says the euro is undermining EU's political cohesion
By John Acher
COPENHAGEN, April 16 Billionaire George Soros
warned on Monday that the euro crisis is growing deeper, tearing
at the fabric of European Union cohesion, because policymakers
are prescribing the wrong remedies.
"I'm afraid that the euro crisis is getting worse. It's not
over yet, and it is going in the wrong direction," Soros said in
discussion with Denmark's economics minister hosted by the daily
newspaper Politiken.
"The euro is undermining the political cohesion of the
European Union, and if it continues like that could even destroy
the European Union," Soros said. "That is due to a
misunderstanding of what the problem is."
Soros, the Hungarian born U.S. investor, said that the
creators of the single European currency believed that
imbalances were created in the public sector without
understanding that markets themselves can create imbalances.
He said the euro crisis is being dealt with by policymakers
as a fiscal crisis though the crisis began as a collapse of the
banking system in the United States and was compounded by a
divergence of competitiveness among European countries.
He said that failure to deal with the crisis was creating
tremendous tensions because people, who see that policy is
failing, are driven into anti-European positions and dissent is
growing within and between the countries of Europe.
"It could be reversed at any time if only the authorities
understood that the box is broken and you need to find some
out-of-the-box invention to bring it back inside the box and
then put it right, change the rules of cohesion," he said.
Soros said the crux of the problem was that debt reduction
was coming at a bad time for the European economy. "You can grow
out of excessive debt, you cannot shrink out of excessive debt."
And he warned that the euro zone fiscal compact, an
agreement by 25 EU leaders to prevent another debt crisis and
restore confidence, was pushing in the wrong direction because
it obliged governments to balance budgets and reduce
indebtedness at a time of inadequate demand.
He said that because fiscal stimulus was ruled out, monetary
policy remained the only tool available.