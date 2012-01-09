BRIEF-Pennar Industries gets orders worth 2.55 bln rupees
* Says Pennar Industries and its subsidiaries have received orders worth INR 2.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE Jan 9 The debt crisis in Europe is more dangerous than the global financial turmoil in 2008, billionaire investor George Soros said on Monday.
Soros, who made investment history by earning $1 billion with a bet against the British pound two decades ago, said the prospect of a "deflationary vicious cycle" could affect the real economy. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Says Pennar Industries and its subsidiaries have received orders worth INR 2.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Shashwat Pradhan June 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets eked out gains on Tuesday as investors took a cautiously optimistic stance ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could provide cue on the pace of rate hikes in the months to come. A poll of 100 economists conducted last week showed the Fed was certain to push interest rates up by 25 basis points to 1.00 percent-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 meeting. However, the conviction for a move beyond