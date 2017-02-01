NEW YORK Feb 1 UBS Group AG asset
management executive Dawn Fitzpatrick is set to become chief
investment officer of Soros Fund Management, which controls the
fortunes of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, his family
and foundations, his spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
Fitzpatrick will remain in her position at UBS Asset
Management until the end of March, according to an internal UBS
memorandum seen by Reuters. She oversees equity and multi-asset
investments, as well as managing an internal hedge fund unit
called O'Connor.
An announcement on succession plans will come later, the
memo said.
Michael Vachon, the Soros spokesman, declined to comment
beyond confirming the move. Peter Stack, a spokesman for UBS,
declined to comment. Fitzpatrick did not immediately respond to
a message left with her assistant. The move was previously
reported by The New York Times.
Soros, 86, became one of the world's wealthiest people by
managing hedge funds. But he now mostly spends his time on
philanthropy and political activism. He has an estimated net
worth of approximately $25 billion, according to Forbes.
Ted Burdick, the former CIO of Soros, stepped down from the
position last year after eight months. He had replaced Scott
Bessent, who left after four years as CIO to launch his own
hedge fund firm.
Fitzpatrick began her career with O'Connor & Associates in
1992 and rose to lead the hedge fund manager by 2007.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Dan Grebler)