By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK, Sept 21
NEW YORK, Sept 21 George Soros, the 83-year-old
billionaire investor, philanthropist and active supporter of
liberal political causes, married health care and education
consultant Tamiko Bolton on Saturday afternoon.
Soros and Bolton, 42, exchanged vows in a small ceremony at
his Bedford, New York, estate, which Soros bought in 2003 from
"Jurassic Park" author Michael Crichton. Federal judge Kimba
Wood officiated at the non-denominational wedding, which was
attended by members of the couple's families, including the
groom's five children, a source familiar with the wedding told
Reuters on Saturday.
For Soros, whose net worth is $20 billion according to
Forbes, this will be his third marriage. It is Bolton's second.
Soros put a Graff wedding band on Bolton's finger during the
half-hour ceremony, according to the source.
The exchange of vows will be followed by a reception, which
begins at 4:30 p.m, with more than 500 guests at the Caramoor
Center for Music and the Arts, the Westchester County complex
known for its Italian Renaissance-inspired buildings and lush
gardens.
Among the guests at the various events are World Bank
President Jim Yong Kim and some foreign leaders, including
Hendrik Toomas Ilves, president of Estonia; Ellen Johnson
Sirleaf, president of Liberia; and Edi Rama, prime minister of
Albania.
Also expected to attend are fellow titans of the hedge fund
world, Paul Tudor Jones and Julian Robertson. From the U.S.
political realm those invited include Minority Leader of the
U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi of California and Lt.
Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, both Democrats.
On Friday night, the couple held a reception for 300 guests
at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan for a preview of the
new exhibition of works by Belgian painter Rene Magritte -
"Magritte: The Mystery of the Ordinary, 1926-1938."
The honeymoon plans were not immediately disclosed.
Soros, who established one of the first hedge funds in 1969
and is probably best known for famously betting against the
British pound in 1992, met Bolton at a dinner party in 2008.
Their engagement was announced in August 2012.
Bolton, who was raised in California, is the daughter of a
nurse and a retired naval officer. She graduated from the
University of Utah and holds an MBA from the University of
Miami.
Bolton has been a consultant and entrepreneur working in the
fields of health and education. She started an Internet-based
dietary supplement and vitamin sales company, and her most
recent project was advising on development of a web-based yoga
education platform.
The bride's dress was designed by U.S.-based, Lebanon-born
Reem Acra, whose gowns have been worn on the red carpet by many
stars, including Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez.
The reception on Saturday night will feature Hungarian
composer and conductor Iván Fischer, a family friend, who
created a new arrangement for the occasion. It will be presented
with the Budapest Festival Orchestra. Also, Cape Verdean Mayra
Andrade will sing with the Harris Lane Orchestra. Andrade and
Roma ensemble Via Romen will perform at a Sunday brunch.
In lieu of gifts, the couple has asked that donations be
made to charities including Global Witness, Harlem Children's
Zone, National Dance Institute, Planned Parenthood and the Roma
Education Fund.