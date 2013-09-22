(Repeating to additional subscribers)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 21 George Soros, the 83-year-old
billionaire investor, philanthropist and supporter of liberal
political causes, married for a third time on Saturday, tying
the knot with education consultant Tamiko Bolton.
Soros and Bolton, 42, exchanged vows in a small ceremony at
his Bedford, New York, estate, which Soros bought in 2003 from
"Jurassic Park" author Michael Crichton. Federal Judge Kimba
Wood officiated at the non-denominational wedding, which was
attended by members of the couple's families, including the
groom's five children, a source familiar with the wedding told
Reuters.
For Soros, whose net worth is $20 billion according to
Forbes, it was his third marriage. It was Bolton's second.
Soros put a Graff wedding band on Bolton's finger during the
half-hour ceremony, according to the source.
The exchange of vows was followed by a reception with more
than 500 guests at the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, a
Westchester County complex known for its Italian
Renaissance-inspired buildings and lush gardens.
Among the reception guests were World Bank President Jim
Yong Kim and some foreign leaders, including Hendrik Toomas
Ilves, president of Estonia; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, president of
Liberia; and Edi Rama, prime minister of Albania.
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International
Monetary Fund, and Bono of the rock band U2 attended the
reception as well, according to the source familiar with
the wedding.
Also expected to attend were fellow titans of the hedge fund
world, Paul Tudor Jones and Julian Robertson. From the U.S.
political realm those invited included U.S. House of
Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and the lieutenant
governor of California, Gavin Newsom, both Democrats.
On Friday night, the couple held a reception for 300 guests
at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan for a preview of a new
exhibition of works by Belgian surrealist painter Rene Magritte
- "Magritte: The Mystery of the Ordinary, 1926-1938."
Their honeymoon plans were not immediately disclosed.
Hungarian-born Soros, who established one of the first hedge
funds in 1969 and is probably best known for famously betting
against the British pound in 1992, met Bolton at a dinner party
in 2008. Their engagement was announced in August 2012.
Bolton, who was raised in California, is the daughter of a
nurse and a retired naval officer. She graduated from the
University of Utah and holds an MBA from the University of
Miami.
Bolton has been a consultant and entrepreneur working in
health and education. She started an Internet-based dietary
supplement and vitamin sales business, and her most recent
project was advising on development of a Web-based yoga
education platform.
The bride's dress was designed by U.S.-based, Lebanon-born
Reem Acra, whose gowns have been worn on the red carpet by many
stars, including Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez.
The reception on Saturday night featured Hungarian composer
and conductor Iván Fischer, a family friend of Soros, who
created a new arrangement for the occasion played by the
Budapest Festival Orchestra. Cape Verdean Mayra Andrade also
sang with the Harris Lane Orchestra. Andrade and Roma ensemble
Via Romen will perform at a Sunday brunch.
In lieu of gifts, the couple asked that donations be made to
charities, including Global Witness, Harlem Children's Zone,
National Dance Institute, Planned Parenthood and the Roma
Education Fund.
(Editing by Martin Howell and David Brunnstrom)