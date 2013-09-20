By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK, Sept 20
NEW YORK, Sept 20 George Soros, the 83-year-old
billionaire investor, philanthropist and active supporter of
liberal political causes, is set to marry health care and
education consultant Tamiko Bolton on Saturday at his estate
near New York City.
Three days of festivities will begin Friday with a dinner
followed by a reception at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan
for a preview of the new exhibition, "Magritte: The Mystery of
the Ordinary, 1926-1938" of works by Belgian painter Rene
Magritte.
Soros and Bolton, 42, plan to exchange vows in a small
ceremony on Saturday morning at the Bedford, New York estate,
which Soros bought in 2003 from "Jurassic Park" author Michael
Crichton. Kimba Wood, a federal judge, will perform the
non-denominational ceremony, which will be attended by members
of the couple's families, including his five children, a source
familiar with the arrangements told Reuters.
The wedding ceremony will be followed by a reception on
Saturday evening with more than 500 guests at an arts center in
nearby Katonah. Guests at the various events include World Bank
President Jim Yong Kim and some foreign leaders, including
Hendrik Toomas Ilves, president of Estonia; Ellen Johnson
Sirleaf, president of Liberia; and Edi Rama, prime minister of
Albania.
Also expected to attend are fellow titans of the hedge fund
world, Paul Tudor Jones and Julian Robertson. From the
political realm those invited include Minority Leader of the
U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi of California and Lt.
Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, both Democrats.
Soros, who established one of the first hedge funds in 1969
and is probably best known for his big bet against the British
pound in 1992, met Bolton at a dinner party in 2008. Their
engagement was announced in August 2012.
Bolton, who was raised in California, is the daughter of a
nurse and a retired naval officer. She graduated from the
University of Utah and holds an MBA from the University of
Miami.
Bolton has been a consultant and entrepreneur working in the
fields of health and education. She started an Internet-based
dietary supplement and vitamin sales company, and her most
recent project was advising on development of a web-based yoga
education platform.
The bride's dress has been designed by U.S.-based,
Lebanon-born designer Reem Acra, whose gowns have shown up on
the red carpet on many stars, including Angelina Jolie and
Jennifer Lopez.
For Soros, who has a net worth of $20 billion according to
Forbes, this will be his third marriage. It will be the second
for Bolton.
When asked if there is a prenuptial agreement, the source
familiar with the wedding arrangements said that Soros's lawyer,
William D. Zabel, reiterated his comments from last year that
"Soros will leave the bulk of his estate to charity but he
intends to provide generously for his wife."
In 2011, Soros, who is an active contributor to politically
liberal causes and frequently speaks on world economic events,
converted his hedge fund into a family office and stopped
managing money for outside investors.
In the past three decades, the Hungarian-born Soros has
given away more than $7 billion to promote democracy, foster
free speech, improve education and fight poverty around the
world, according to his foundation's website on
www.opensocietyfoundations.org.
Soros was divorced from Annaliese Witschak in 1983 and Susan
Weber Soros in 2005.
Chef Bo Bech of the Geist Restaurant in Copenhagen will
prepare the food. Soros and Bolton first dined at Geist when
visiting Copenhagen in 2009.
The reception on Saturday night will feature Hungarian
composer and conductor Iván Fischer, a family friend, who
created a new arrangement for the occasion, which will be
presented with the Budapest Festival Orchestra. Cape Verdean
singer Mayra Andrade will perform with the Harris Lane
Orchestra. Andrade and Roma ensemble Via Romen will perform at a
Sunday brunch.
In lieu of gifts, the couple asked that donations be made to
charities including Global Witness, Harlem's Children Zone,
National Dance Institute, Planned Parenthood and the Roma
Education Fund.