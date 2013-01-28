BRIEF-Metro Bank buys UK mortgages portfolio for 596.7 mln stg
* Metro Bank Plc says it has completed purchase of a portfolio of UK mortgages ( "portfolio") from Cerberus European Residential Holdings B.V. for 596.7 mln stg
DUBAI Jan 28 Sorouh Real Estate : * Shareholders of Abu Dhabi's Aldar and Sorouh to vote on
merger proposal February 21 - statement * Shares to be suspended from trading on June 23; effective date of merger June
30
* Metro Bank Plc says it has completed purchase of a portfolio of UK mortgages ( "portfolio") from Cerberus European Residential Holdings B.V. for 596.7 mln stg
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND WITH CHARGE TO ISSUE PREMIUM OF 2.0007 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 8 Source text: http://bit.ly/2skIVnG