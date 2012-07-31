(Adds detail, comment)
* Sorouh Q2 net profit 148.2 mln dirhams
* Quarterly revenue 681.3 mln dirhams
* Co says merger talks with Aldar well underway
DUBAI, July 31 Abu Dhabi's Sorouh Real Estate
, which is in merger talks with larger rival Aldar
Properties, reported a 34 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analyst estimates.
The second largest developer by market value in Abu Dhabi
made a net profit of 148.2 million UAE dirhams ($40.35 million),
compared to 110.4 million dirhams in the prior-year period, the
company said in a statement on the Dubai bourse.
The estimates beat two analysts' forecasts which had
estimated net profit between 57.5 million dirhams and 132
million dirhams.
Revenues for the quarter reduced to 681.3 million dirhams
from 1.2 billion dirhams in the prior-year period. The company
said earnings were helped by revenue from government housing
projects.
"We are continuing to invest across our development
portfolio to ensure that we meet the demand for high quality
product with a pipeline of some 7,000 units," said Abubaker
Seddiq Al Khouri, managing director of Sorouh.
The developer announced earlier this year that it may merge
with Aldar in a state-backed tie-up that could create a company
worth about $15 billion in assets.
Sorouh said the due diligence process for the merger is
"well underway".
Abu Dhabi's property market is facing challenges as a huge
supply of high-end homes are expected to enter the market this
year. Property prices in the emirate are expected to fall
another 5 percent in 2012, a Reuters poll showed.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Rachna Uppal)