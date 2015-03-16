March 16 Auction house Sotheby's appointed Madison Square Garden Co Chief Executive Tad Smith its CEO, replacing William Ruprecht.

Sotheby's said in November that Ruprecht would step down once a successor was found.

The company also said on Monday that it had separated the roles of chairman and CEO, naming lead independent director Domenico De Sole chairman. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)