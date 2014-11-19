BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
LONDON Nov 19 Hedge fund Kynikos Associates founder James Chanos said the art market is frothy and he is currently shorting Sotheby's, a global auctioneer of art and jewellery.
"I am not here to bury the art market, I am an art collector myself," the short-seller, who is better known for his bearish bets on China, said at the Sohn Investment Conference in London on Wednesday.
"But I do think that there are inherent risks in this sort of cyclical business," he added.
Chanos, the founder of Kynikos, managed about $4 billion at the end of Feb. 2014, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)