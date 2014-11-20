Cardinal Health quarterly revenue rises 3.8 pct
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices.
Nov 20 Sotheby's said Chief Executive William Ruprecht will step down, after leading the auction house for 14 years.
Ruprecht, 58, will continue in his role until his successor is in place, Sotheby's said in a statement. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business even as the drug distributor faces declining generic drug prices.
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, adding natural gas pipelines and processing infrastructure to its oil and natural gas liquids-heavy portfolio.